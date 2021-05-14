Siouxland Forecast: May 14, 2021

Good morning and happy Fri-yay Siouxland! We have made it through the week and so far it’s been on the more pleasant side with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

We are looking at scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible this morning and later tonight with seasonal highs in the 70s returning tomorrow, and a few rain chances mixed in next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 50s across the area.

Winds are coming from the south, southeast up to 15 mph this morning. We are going to continue to see winds range up to 15 mph throughout the morning and afternoon today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some light scattered showers through the overnight hours, but not really any thunderstorms mixed in. We do have a chance to see some isolated thunderstorms this morning and later tonight.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible as temperatures rise to a high of 63 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see showers and a thunderstorm or two.