Siouxland Forecast: May 11, 2021

We’ll have more sunshine as we see clouds move through the southern areas and begin to dissipate. Similar temperatures as yesterday also come with calmer winds, which will be from the east for the day between 5-10 mph. The forecast highs in the area are expected to be in the lower to mid 60’s for the day. Expect a little more clouds to move in through the evening.

Dry weather is expected to continue through the week as we see temperatures slowly rising through the 60’s as well. Begin to see stronger winds and more active weather after the midweek.