SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We are going to have warmer weather to start off the work week. Much of Siouxland is expected to experience temperatures in the 60s. We’ll also have north winds in the area at speeds of 5 to 10 mph. That’s much calmer than what we saw over the weekend. More sunshine is expected along with the warmer weather for the rest of the week.

The slow warm-up that we’ve seen will continue through the work week.

