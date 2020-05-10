Siouxland Forecast: May 10, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon and Happy Mother’s Day!

Today hasn’t been too bad given the sunshine we’ve seen; however, we are looking at another chilly night tonight so we have another freeze warning in effect and we are looking at a cooler week with several rain chances coming our way.

Temperatures are currently ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

We are dealing with another windy day today with winds currently coming from the northwest between 15 and 25 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly sunny even with some clouds out there.

And tonight we will see mostly clear skies as we fall into the low 30s again for a low of 30 by tomorrow morning with that freeze warning in effect.

Be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10 for more details about tonight’s freeze warning along with when we will see rain this coming week.