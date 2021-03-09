Siouxland Forecast: March 9, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

We are looking at a warm and breezy day today, incoming showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow, and cooler temperatures moving in.

Temperatures are currently on the mild side this morning in the mid to upper 40s.

Winds are breezy from the south, southeast up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows we have been mostly cloudy through the overnight hours, but within the last couple of hours, we have started seeing clearing skies.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at a warm and breezy day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 73 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could start to see showers and thunderstorms move into the area.