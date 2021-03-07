Siouxland Forecast: March 7, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Warm weather continues in Siouxland with another day in the 60s.

Though this warm weather comes with some windy conditions, it is still pleasant and a great day to be outside. Winds are upwards of 15 mph through most of Siouxland, with gusts reported near 30 mph in many places.

Dry conditions have been in place, though no red flag warnings have been issued for the region. Mostly clear skies continue through the evening as temperatures drop down into the low 30s.

The work week will start with another day of late spring-like temperatures. Forecast highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with winds picking up to between 10 to 15 mph and coming from the southeast.

Warm weather will continue through midweek before we see temperatures drop and our next chance of rain arrive.

