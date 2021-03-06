Siouxland Forecast: March 6, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s another gorgeous day here in Siouxland, with spring-like temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It’s a little windy outside with sustained winds close to 15 mph or above. These winds paired with drought conditions and lack of moisture have led to the issuance of a red flag warning to our west. Even though Siouxland remains largely unaffected by this, be cautious.

With clouds moving in later in the evening, temperatures will remain mild, with an overnight low of 40° in Sioux City. Winds will be from the southwest at between 10-15 mph.

We’ll start off Sunday with a few clouds lingering from the evening, but they will clear up for sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the upper 60s making it feel like late spring throughout the region.

Warm weather will continue through the start of the week, so enjoy it while it lasts.

