Siouxland Forecast: March. 4, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland. I hope you all got to enjoy your weekend!

You’ll also get to enjoy this week despite seeing a sunny and seasonal day today, we are looking at a pleasant spring-like week with dry and sunny conditions.

Temperatures are on the chilly side this morning ranging in the 20s and 30s.

Winds are coming from the west, southwest up to 15 mph. We will continue to see a light breeze in the area throughout the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies here in Siouxland despite some light snow just north, northeast of Siouxland.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at sunny skies but seasonal temperatures with a high of 37 by this afternoon.

