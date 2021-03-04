Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!
We are looking at nice weather continuing for a little longer until a cool down comes our way next week with a couple rain and possible snow chances mixed in!
Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 20s and 30s.
Winds are light from the east, southeast up to 10 mph.
Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had another clear and quiet night in Siouxland.
And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that those clear and quiet conditions are going to continue with mostly sunny skies and a pleasant afternoon with a high of 60s.
As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will see the cool down and when we could see rain and possibly snow return to the area.
Siouxland Forecast: March. 4, 2021
