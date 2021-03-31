Siouxland Forecast: March 31, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

We are looking at another cool and windy day today, a gradual warm up heading into the weekend, with a beautiful Easter weekend in the works.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side int he 20s across the area, so make sure you grab a jacket as you head out the door this morning.

Winds are light for now up to 15 mph from the west, northwest this morning. We are looking at yet another windy one today as winds are projected to increase through the morning hours today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a clear and quiet night across the area.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at yet a sunny, cool, and windy day today as temperatures rise to a high of 43 by this afternoon.

