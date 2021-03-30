Siouxland Forecast: March 30, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

It was a windy one yesterday and we are looking at winds staying fairly strong today with fire weather continuing today with a cool down, but we will see gradual warming by Easter with sunshine returning to the area tomorrow.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side from the 30s to the 40s. Relative humidity, or the amount of moisture in the air, is very low in the 30% range, which means we are very dry outside.

Winds are still strong from the northwest up to 25 mph in portions of Siouxland.

With the strong winds mixed with the dry air, we are still seeing fire weather as a danger for today. The red flag warning will be in effect from 12 pm this afternoon until 9 pm tonight. This means that burning of any kind is not allowed.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies in portions of Siouxland with very light sprinkles and potential flurries in portions of the area due to the chilly temperatures brought to the area from a cold front that moved through yesterday.

We are looking at mostly cloudy skies today with winds staying on the strong side up to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible and a cool high of 45 by this afternoon.

