Siouxland Forecast: March. 3, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland. We are half way through the week and what a great week it’s been weather wise!

We are going to continue to see pleasant weather, with winds increasing by this weekend and a slim rain chance next week.

Temperatures are currently ranging in the 20s across the area.

Winds are very light up to 10 mph from the north, northwest.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen clear skies through the overnight hours across Siouxland.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a pleasant afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a high of 60.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see that slim rain chance next week!