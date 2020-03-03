 

Siouxland Forecast: March 3, 2020

Weather
Today will be sunny and 54. NW wind at 10-20 gusting to 30. 20% chance of evening scattered showers. Tonight will be 33 and partly cloudy. NW wind at 5-15. Tomorrow will be 57 and mostly sunny. NW/S wind at 5-15. Thursday will be 51 and sunny. Friday will be 53 and sunny. Saturday will be 64 and partly cloudy. Sunday will be 67 and partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Monday will be 48 and partly cloudy.

