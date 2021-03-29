SIOUX CITY – (KCAU)

Good Monday morning Siouxland.

I hope you all got to enjoy your weekend. We are looking at a pleasant but windy one today, light showers possible tonight, and a sunny but breezy week ahead.

Temperatures this morning are on the cool side as they are ranging in the 40s and 50s.

Winds are strong from the south up to 20 mph, with some areas already seeing up to 25 mph. Hold onto your hats today Siouxland because it’s going to be a windy one. With winds looking to stay strong, we have a wind advisory in effect until 9 pm tonight, with the entire Siouxland area also sitting under a red flag warning until 9 pm tonight.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had some light cloud coverage overnight, but have seen gradual clearing, making way for a pleasant, sunny day today.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a pleasant but windy day as temperatures rise to a high of 73 by this afternoon with sunshine and winds up to 25 mph, gusts up to 45 mph possible.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see some light rain in the area tonight.