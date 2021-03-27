Siouxland Forecast March 27, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Scattered showers are still making their way across the region with cloudy skies keeping us cooler.

Temperatures have remained primarily in the 40’s with a few 50’s reported further south. Along with stronger northwestern winds have lead to a gloomy start to the weekend. As we see the clouds gradually clear through the evening expect temperatures to drop close to the freezing point.

Winds will subside, but still expect wind chills to feel below freezing. Clear skies continue into tomorrow as we see plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s across the area. Winds will be a milder 5-10 mph from the northwest for much of the day.

The warming trend is expected to continue into Monday with 70’s for the forecast highs, cool down expected afterwards.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!