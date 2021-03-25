Siouxland Forecast: March 25, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland. We are one day closer to the weekend!

We are looking at pockets of sunshine and mild temperatures today, more showers possible tomorrow, and a pleasant start to next week.

Temperatures this morning are starting off on the chilly side in the 20s and 30s.

Winds have calmed down since yesterday, with most of the area seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with some very light showers in southern Siouxland.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at pockets of sunshine today as temperatures rise to a high of 54 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see what today’s severe weather awareness topic is and to see when we could see more showers come our way.