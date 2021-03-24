Siouxland Forecast: March 24, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland.

We have started off on the rainy side but should see showers wrap up today. We’re looking at a slight warm up coming, with more showers possible on Friday, and a pleasant and sunny weekend in the works.

Temperatures are on the cool side again this morning ranging from the 30s into the 40s across the area.

We are looking at yet another breeze today with winds up to 20 mph. Winds are currently coming from the north, northwest up to 20 mph across the area already this morning.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a low pressure system move through the area, which is why we have seen showers since Monday. That low pressure system is now closer to north, central Iowa, as this continues to move east, northeast, rain showers will continue to wrap up through the late morning and early afternoon hours.

As showers linger in the area, we are looking at a breezy and cool day today with a high of 47 and winds up to 20 mph, gusts up to 25 mph possible.

