Siouxland Forecast: March 23, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

We are looking at showers and a breeze continuing today, a seasonal week with highs mainly in the 50s, and more showers possible on Friday.

Temperatures are currently ranging in the 40s across the area this morning.

Winds are breeze from the east, northeast up to 20 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen showers across the area through the overnight hours into this morning.

And as we take a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see we are looking at both the breeze and showers continuing today as temperatures rise to a high of 50 by this afternoon.

