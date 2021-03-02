Siouxland Forecast: March. 2, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather you’re going to enjoy not only today’s weather but this week’s weather! We are looking at a pleasant but breezy day today, with pleasant temperatures continuing this week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 20s and low 30s across the area.

Winds are already breezy from the south up to 20 mph, with some areas seeing closer to 25 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few clouds in the area through the overnight hours, but don’t worry, more sunshine is on its way for today!

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast you can see that we are looking at a pleasant but breezy day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising to a high of 60 by this afternoon.

