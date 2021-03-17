Siouxland Forecast: March 17, 2021

Tonight, look for drizzle & pockets of dense fog as we fall to a low of 33°. A bit brisk, but not terribly cold for mid March.

St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday will bring about some similar weather conditions as sprinkles & flurries carryover under mostly cloudy skies. The high temperature will work up to a seasonal 45°. Accumulations of rain & snow will be minimal and shouldn't have any appreciable impact on road conditions, but fog may still be a problem in pockets. Just drive with a little extra care!