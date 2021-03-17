Siouxland Forecast: March 17, 2021

Thanks for making us a part of your Wednesday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 30s. We have wind speeds directed in from the NW at 5-10. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clouds. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see clouds clear tonight. The low tonight will fall to 30 with a clearing sky. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 50 with sunshine. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.