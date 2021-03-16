Siouxland Forecast: March 16, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

We are looking at light mixed precipitation chances today, a sunny and mild weekend, but more showers to return next week.

We are also starting off on the foggy side this morning, with visibility ranging from 0 miles near the Carroll area up to 10 miles in the Spencer area.

Temperatures are ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s across Siouxland this morning.

Winds are light from the east, southeast up to 10 mph. We should continue to see lighter winds through the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have already seen a light rain/snow mix to snow between 11 pm and 1 am. More mixed precipitation is looking to move into the area and linger on and off through the day today.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at morning fog and a light rain/snow mix possible as temperatures hover in the 30s for a high of 38 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see more mixed precipitation throughout the day.