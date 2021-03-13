Siouxland Forecast: March 13, 2021

Today was another nice day! Temperatures were in the mid 50s and we had plenty of sunshine. Tonight, we'll have increasing clouds and temperatures cooling into the lower 30s.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high once again in the mid 50s. Saturday night and into Sunday will be rainy. We'll see light to moderate rainfall all day Sunday and it will continue into Monday morning. We could even see a bit of snow mix in as the system exists our region.