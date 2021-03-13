Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
Iowa couple recreates wedding photos for 50th anniversary
Video
Top Stories
Storm Lake to start snow emergency on Sunday
IRS starts sending $1,400 stimulus checks; here’s when it may hit your account
Video
March 13: Iowa reports 576 new positive COVID-19 tests
‘Possible’ human bones found on shore of Winnebago River in Mason City
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Storm Lake to start snow emergency on Sunday
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: March 13, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: March 12, 2021
Video
Siouxland Midday Forecast: March 12, 2021
Video
Mixed precipitation, strong winds projected to take over Siouxland this weekend
Siouxland morning forecast: March 12, 2021
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Golf
Video Game News
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Bloody Mary Challenge
Jobs
Careers
Community
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Stuff the Stroller
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Best of the Class
Community Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Veterans Voices
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Cause for Paws
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Siouxland Forecast: March 13, 2021
Weather
by:
MARCUS BEASLEY
Posted:
Mar 13, 2021 / 07:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2021 / 10:01 PM CST
Local News
Storm Lake to start snow emergency on Sunday
Siouxland Forecast: March 13, 2021
Video
Iowa long-term care centers begin ‘return to normal’
Video
Siouxland Forecast: March 12, 2021
Video
Siouxland Community Health Center to join COVID-19 vaccine program
More Local News
Trending Stories
South Dakota woman arrested for allegedly hitting boyfriend with car
Suspect arrested after shooting Omaha officer at shopping mall
Video
Feeling lucky? Iowans could have cash waiting to be claimed from the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt
#1 Boyden-Hull, #2 Western Christian eyeing all-Hull Class 2A state championship game
Video
Weather