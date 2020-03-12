Siouxland Forecast: March 12, 2020

Today will be 51 and partly cloudy. NW wind at 15-25 gusting to 40. 20% chance of sprinkles. Tonight will be mostly clear and 28. NW/W wind at 5. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and 48 calm. Saturday will be 42 and mostly cloudy. 60% chance of wintry mix. Sunday will be 45 and mostly cloudy. Monday will be 43 and mostly cloudy. 30% chance of wintry mix. Tuesday will be 46 and partly cloudy. Wednesday will be 52 and partly cloudy.
Good Day Pets
If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page. Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.