Siouxland Forecast: March 11, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior! We are one day closer to the weekend!

We are looking at a sunny and mild end to the week, but a wintery mix through this weekend, and seasonal temperatures returning next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 30s across the area.

Winds are still breezy this morning from the northwest up to 20 mph. We should see these winds gradually calm down throughout the morning into the afternoon hours.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies overnight into this morning.

But taking a look at today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures as we rise to a high of 50 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will start to see a wintery mix in the area.