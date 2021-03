Today has been very pleasant with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 50s. It looks like a clear night is ahead of us with very light winds and temperatures hovering around freezing.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with temperatures again in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday will be a bit more cloudy with temperatures staying in the 50s. Sunday looks to be wet with cooler temps in the 40s. It looks like the cooler trend will carry over into next week.