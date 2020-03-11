 

Siouxland Forecast: March 11, 2020

Weather
Posted:

Today will be 57 and mostly sunny. South wind at 5-15. Tonight will be 41 and partly cloudy. S/NW 5-10. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and 51. NW wind at 10-20 gusting to 30. Friday will be 47 and mostly cloudy. Saturday will be 42 and mostly cloudy. 60% chance of wintry mix. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and 44. Monday will be 41 and mostly cloudy. 30% chance of wintry mix. Tuesday will be 33 and mostly cloudy. 30% chance of wintry mix.

