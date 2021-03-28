Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 28, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a sunny start to the day as we see those clear evening skies turn into a sunny day giving us much more light than we had yesterday.

Winds have also settled down and will still come from the northwest until they shift to the southwest by late afternoon.

Along with the sunshine, we’ll see warmer temperatures with daytime highs reaching into the mid 50s and low 60s. Winds will increase throughout the evening and stay strong through the start of the work week.

Warm temperatures will last through Monday before the passage of a cold front leads to a cool down into Tuesday along with a chance for showers.

