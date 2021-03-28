Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 28, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Clear skies have persisted for much of Siouxland and will remain mostly clear for the start of the work week.

We will see an increase in temperatures for the region, though not as much as initially expected, with daytime highs ranging from the mid 40s in the northeast all the way to the low 60s in the southwest.

A warm-up will continue through tomorrow as we expect to see temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s for the region. Along with the increase in temperatures, winds will also be strengthening to reach up to 25 mph with some gusts reaching upwards of 40 mph.

This along with drier conditions have led to the issuance of a red flag warning that will be in effect on Monday from 12 pm to 8 pm.

Also to be seen on Monday evening is the passage of a cold front which will give our next best chance for rain and a steep drop in temperatures as we go into Tuesday.

