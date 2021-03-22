Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 22, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland.

We are looking at a wet and breezy start to the week with little to no sunshine mixed in and mild temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures are on the chilly side this morning, ranging in the 30s across the area.

Winds are light from the north, northwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the Siouxland area through the overnight hours with light scattered showers in far southwestern and northeastern Siouxland.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at a wet and breezy day with scattered showers but mild temperatures with a high of 53 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to help us kick off severe weather week and to see when we could see showers move into the area later this morning.