Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 21, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A cloudier start to the work day as we see the evening clouds persisting through the daytime and increasing by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be similar to yesterday, but clouds will keep us cooler with more places sticking close to the 60° for daytime highs.

Winds from the south will continue to be little strong reaching up to 20 mph and gusts possible up to 35 mph. as clouds increase in the rain chances appear but not until the late evening.

Once the rain shows up, it will be here to stay for a few days as we expect a wet start to the week.

