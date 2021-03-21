Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 21, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Temperatures are reaching into the 60s again throughout the region, along with strong southern winds upwards of 20 mph.

These strong winds also lead to gusts being reported close to 50 mph in the eastern regions. Strong winds won’t be persisting too much longer as we see a cold front moving through the region which will bring in some cooler temperatures and calmer winds for the evening.

With the passage of the front a chance to see some showers will develop, though they do seem to wait till the eastern extremes of the viewing area before forming.

Tomorrow will be a different story as we see clouds from the start and showers starting in the morning from a low pressure system that will be to our south. Rain is expected to last for a few days, ranging from half in inch to the west to upwards of 2 inches to the east where the system will be focused. Expect a wet start to the work week.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!