Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 20, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A great start to spring with temperatures 10° warmer than normal seasonal temperatures. Started off the day sunny through much of the region but clouds have slowly begun to encroach from the west.

Strong southern winds have also been present through Siouxland with gusts reaching up to 40 mph, these strong winds will continue through the next 24 hours.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with daytime highs reported in the upper 50s and lower 60s for much of Siouxland, all though clouds will be increasing in the late afternoon. We’ll be keeping an eye on some possible showers as we go through the evening into Monday.

The start of the work week is grayer and wetter as we see rain persist through Siouxland for a few days before finally getting a respite and some sunshine close to the midweek. Along with the rain, expect cooler temperatures as a return to seasonal temperatures occurs.

