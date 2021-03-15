Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 15, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland!

I hope you all got to enjoy your weekend before the showers and snow moved in. We are looking at a lingering rain/snow mix this morning with more precipitation chances this week, and cooler highs in the 40s.

Satellite and radar imagery shows we have seen showers transition into snow between 11 p.m. last night and 1 a.m. this morning. Some portions of Siouxland have seen heavy, wet snow since around 12 a.m.

Visibility is ranging from a quarter of a mile up to 10 miles across the Siouxland area this morning. Visibility is reduced heavily where there is falling snow.

With the snow and strong winds this morning, the National Weather Service has issued both a winter storm warning (where the pink areas are) and a winter weather advisory (where the blue-purple areas are) until 10 a.m. today, as snow totals are projected to range from 1-3 inches, with some areas seeing closer to 5-6 inches possible, which would be northeastern Siouxland.

Temperatures are borderline freezing, ranging between the low to mid-30s. With temperatures borderline freezing, we are seeing wet, heavy snow across the area, which could lead to very slick spots on the roads this morning.

Winds are coming right from the east up to 30 mph across the area.

And we are looking at a lingering rain/snow mix through the morning and afternoon hours with a breeze and a chilly high of 37.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 for all your wintery weather updates!