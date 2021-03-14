Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 14, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a gray and rainy day to wrap up the weekend as we see those evening showers persist throughout the day.

With the lack of sunshine, temperatures will only be reaching into the mid 40s for highs for the day.

Winds will be increasing in strength today, as we see sustained wind speeds up to 25 mph and gusts reaching up to 45 mph throughout the region.

As the sun sets and we start to see temperatures drop off for the evening, we’ll see a transition from rain to rain/snow and finally snow with heavy accumulation focused in the northeast by Palo Alto and Buena Vista counties.

We have a winter weather advisory that will go into effect on Sunday at 10 p.m. and last until 1 p.m. on Monday, so expect morning commutes to be affected. Clouds will persist for much of the week

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!