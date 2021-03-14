Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 14, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a mild day in the region as we see temperatures drop 10° or more as compared to yesterday, meaning highs are being reported in the upper 30s and 40s for today.

Clouds, rain and windy conditions have continued after starting last night and will continue throughout the day.

This evening, expect the transition from rain to snow to occur close to midnight with accumulations close to two inches in central areas while the northeast may see up to five inches of snow, leading to the issuance of a winter storm watch.

Temperatures overnight will drop to the lower 30s for much of the region. Easterly winds will lessen in intensity, but still hit speeds up to 15 mph, with some gusts reaching 25 mph.

Tomorrow, winds pick up to 25 mph, with gusts reaching to 40 mph. Highs for the region will remain in the 30s as we expect the end of snow before midday.

Clouds will persist through much of the week after this system leaves the region.

