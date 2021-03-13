Siouxland Forecast: Mar. 13, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

Some very mild weather is still being reported in Siouxland with temperatures still tracking 10° above average. Highs for the day are being reported in the mid 50s, though cooler weather is beginning to make an appearance in central Nebraska.

Winds have also remained under 10 mph for the region, but stronger winds are being reported as a few places register winds creeping up to 15 mph.

We are beginning to see showers in central Nebraska inch into the viewing area over the last few hours. Expect those showers to move in during the evening and continue throughout the day tomorrow, with rain accumulation upwards of an inch expected for the southern half of the viewing area.

Overnight temperatures will settle down into the lower 40s with winds from the east between 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow’s high will reach the mid 40s and bring stronger winds between 15 to 25 mph with it. We expect some gusts to reach up to 40 mph. Windy conditions paired with the rain will give us a dreary wrap-up to the weekend.

As temperatures cool down, a transition to a rain-snow mixture is likely as we go through Sunday evening, before we finally see dry conditions on Monday.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!