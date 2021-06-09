Siouxland Forecast June 9th, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

It’s been hot and sunny all week and we are not only going to see the heat and sunshine continue, but the humidity has now made its way into the area. We have a cold front moving through Friday bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms, and a slight cooldown heading into the weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the upper 60s and low 70s. Relative humidity is ranging between 70% and 100%, which means we are already feeling the humidity in the air this morning. This will give us a slight heat index later this afternoon with temperatures feeling like the mid to upper 90s.

Winds are light this morning from the southeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it was yet another clear and quiet night across Siouxland.

And forecast highs for the day show that we are looking at the low to mid 90s by this afternoon. But like I mentioned, we have some humidity in the area so we could feel closer to 100 degrees by this afternoon.

