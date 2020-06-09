Siouxland Forecast June 9 2020

Much cooler temperatures with the cold front moving in, an overnight low 57°. Rain is moving in the later afternoon hours and persisting overnight into Wednesday morning. Strong winds will be accompanying the cooler temperatures coming from the NW ranging from 20-30 mph with gust up to 40 mph, the strong winds will also persist throughout tomorrow. With that in mind, we’ve got Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings out through Wednesday morning. Rain totals for Siouxland are ranging from 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch. Rain should move on and leave a clearer afternoon for Wednesday.

After the cold front expect some cooler temperatures for the area, before beginning to warm up again later on in the week with mostly clear skies to accompany the cool down. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with these sunnier days.