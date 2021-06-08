Siouxland Forecast: June 8, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

Hopefully you’re used to the heat by now because we are looking at this hot and sunny streak continuing with highs mainly in the 90s again this week and a chance for thunderstorms Friday.

Temperatures this morning are on the warm side once again ranging in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Winds are light from the south up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies overnight despite some minor cloud coverage in far western Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at another hot and sunny afternoon with a high of 92.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see if we have any sort of cool down coming our way.