Siouxland Forecast: June 7th,2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland.



We are looking at another hot and breezy day today with 90s continuing through this week and a slim chance for some thunderstorms on Friday.



Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the upper 60s and 70s across the area.



Winds are coming from the south up to 15 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours despite a few clouds here and there.



Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a hot, breezy, and sunny afternoon with a high of 91.



