Siouxland Forecast: June 6, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’re gonna wrap up the weekend with another day in the 90s as southern airflow continues to bring warm, dry air into the region. It will be a few degrees cooler than the highs were on Saturday. South flowing winds will persist and be between 15-20 mph with gusts possible up to 30 mph.

Similar to yesterday, we’ll be seeing lots of sunshine with clear skies for much of the daytime ahead of a band of clouds moving through the region in the early evening.

Don’t expect a cooldown as warm air from the south remains in place and will keep Siouxland warmer than average for the first weeks of June.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!