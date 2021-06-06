Siouxland Forecast: June 6, 2021

Sioux City Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’re gonna wrap up the weekend with another day in the 90s as southern airflow continues to bring warm, dry air into the region. It will be a few degrees cooler than the highs were on Saturday. South flowing winds will persist and be between 15-20 mph with gusts possible up to 30 mph.

Similar to yesterday, we’ll be seeing lots of sunshine with clear skies for much of the daytime ahead of a band of clouds moving through the region in the early evening.

Don’t expect a cooldown as warm air from the south remains in place and will keep Siouxland warmer than average for the first weeks of June.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories