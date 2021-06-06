Siouxland Forecast: June 6, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a slightly cooler day in Sioux City and areas in the southeastern part of the viewing area. Temperatures have remained in the 80s for some locations due to clouds and southwestern air from the river.

Folks to the north and west haven’t been as lucky as they are seeing temperatures rise into the low to mid 90s again. Besides the higher temps, skies have been clear and sunny. Breezy conditions abound in most places with winds over 15 mph and gusts exceeding 30 mph throughout Siouxland.

Clear conditions will continue through the evening with another night with lows in the 60s.

Expect a sunny start to the week with more temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A continued southern airflow will allow temperatures to be above average, so don’t expect a cool down for a few days.

