Siouxland Forecast: June 5, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Warm weather continues in Siouxland with another day seeing temperatures rise into the 90s. Some locations are nearing triple digits.

We also have stronger winds from the southwest at speeds above 15 mph and some gusts reaching up to 40 mph in the area. We’ve seen a lot of sunshine today which is something that will persist throughout the evening and allow temperatures to drop into the 60s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow expect similar conditions with sunny skies and temperatures reaching above 90°, though they will be closer to the lower 90s than the mid-90s experienced today.

As the week goes on a cooldown isn’t in the forecast and chances of rain are limited.

