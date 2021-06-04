Siouxland Forecast: June 4th, 2021

Good morning and happy Fri-yay!

We are looking at a very hot and breezy weekend with highs in the 90s and plenty of sunshine and a chance for thunderstorms next week.

Temperatures this morning are comfortable in the 60s across the area.

Winds are coming from the southwest up to 20 mph. We are looking at this breeze not only today but through the weekend as well.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been yet another quiet and clear night across Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be hot and sunny today with a high of 93 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning for some weather pet safety tips and to see when we could see some thunderstorms next week.