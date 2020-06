Tonight there’s a chance of isolated strong thunderstorms occurring. There’s the potential for large hail & damaging wind gusts this evening so make sure to stay weather aware as things develop and we’ll provide the latest updates on KCAU 9. We’ll clear out the storms and showers near midnight and then have quiet conditions entering Thursday morning. The low will dip to 63°.

Thursday will be pretty similar with plentiful sunshine and a steamy afternoon high of 89°. Later toward evening we may have another series of thunderstorms.