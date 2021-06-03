Siouxland Forecast: June 3, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

We are looking at sunny, breezy, and hot conditions with weekend highs in the 90s and possible isolated thunderstorms chances next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the mid to upper 50s across the area.

Winds are light from the southwest up to 10 mph. We may see winds increase up to 15 mph by this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it was another clear and quiet night across Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at yet another hot and sunny afternoon with a high of 88.

