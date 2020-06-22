Siouxland Forecast: June 22, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland has seen a mixof sunshine and cloud coverage with a few thunderstorms west of I-29.

Tonight we will start drying out with sunshine returning tomorrow, and more storms on the way Thursday night.

Temperatures are pleasant across the area this afternoon, ranging from the 60s to the 80s.

Winds are on the lighter side in most of Siouxland from the north, northest, with breezy winds along I-29 and stronger winds west of I-29 where some thunderstorms are currently moving through the area.

With this, western Siouxland, or mainly west of I-29, is sitting under a marginal risk for severe weather today.

We have already seen some severe thunderstorms west of I-29 with the main threats including large hail and damaging wind gusts while storms pass through.

We are looking at another chance for some storms early this evening before we start drying out tonight as we fall to a low of 56 by tomorrow morning.