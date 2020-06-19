Siouxland Forecast: June 19, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We have seen a bit of sunshine today mixed in with some cloud coverage across Siouxland.

We are looking at some overnight showers and thunderstorms possible tonight, with more on the way for this weekend, and sunshine and dry weather returning by next week.

Temperatures are on the cooler side today in the upper 70s and low 80s across Siouxland.

We are also seeing a nice light breeze from the northeast between 5 and 10 mph.

And tonight we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with some light rain possible moving in overnight as we fall to a low of 62 by tomorrow morning.