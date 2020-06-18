Siouxland Forecast: June 18th, 2020

We should have decent weather if you want to pitch a tent & enjoy the outdoors in Siouxland this weekend, but be prepared for rain on Saturday.

The UV Index will range between a 6 and an 8 - make sure to have your sunscreen on if you'll be spending long periods of time outside. The mosquito count and fire danger are being labelled as Moderate - the potential for fires to spread should be decreasing to a degree as we'll have some passing rain & thunderstorms Thursday helping to moisten things up. The wind is also going to back off after a long breezy pattern, so that should help in limiting the unintentional spread of flames.