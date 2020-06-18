Siouxland Forecast: June 18, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We have a few more showers and thunderstorms to move through the area this evening before we see a break from precipitation in the area before more showers and thunderstorms return on Saturday.

The good news is, temperatures are going to be cooling, becoming more comfortable by Friday and into next week.

Temperatures across Siouxland this afternoon are ranging from the 60s in Western Siouxland to the mid-80s in Eastern Siouxland. Sioux City is sitting right in the middle in the low to mid-70s.

Winds are starting to shift from the south to the northwest as a cold front is approaches the area this evening. We will see winds going into this evening on the breezy side up to 15 mph before they calm back down later tonight.

We have already seen a few scattered showers and thunderstorms move through Siouxland Thursday morning before dry conditions returned to the area; however, more showers and thunderstorms are on the way for this evening and could linger into the early overnight hours.

Tonight we will continue to be mostly cloudy as we head into Friday, with the chance for some light lingering showers in parts of Siouxland. We will also cool off to a low of 61 by Friday morning as winds calm down overnight.