Siouxland Forecast: June 17th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Thanks for making us a part of your Wednesday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 80s. We have wind speeds directed in from the south at 15-25. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have sunny skies. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see clouds and showers move in late tonight. The low tonight will fall to 72 with clouds increasing. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 88 with showers and storms. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.